WATCH LIVE: Hearing regarding George W. Bush Childhood Home in Washington D.C.

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.
Hearing regarding George W. Bush Childhood Home in Washington D.C.
Hearing regarding George W. Bush Childhood Home in Washington D.C.
The George W Bush Childhood Home could soon become a historic site.
The George W Bush Childhood Home could soon become a historic site.
The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
A mother and son are behind bars after Big Spring police found a dead man with a gunshot to the head.
A mother and son are behind bars after Big Spring police found a dead man with a gunshot to the head.