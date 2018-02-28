WATCH: Hearing regarding George W. Bush Childhood Home in Washin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WATCH: Hearing regarding George W. Bush Childhood Home in Washington D.C.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

Hearing regarding George W. Bush Childhood Home in Washington, D.C. Video is below.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly