OPD looking for sex offender

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements. 

Brodie James Nelson is 6' 2" and weighs about 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 - TIPS. 

