George W Bush Childhood Home moves forward in goal to becoming a historical landmark

The George W Bush Childhood Home could soon become a historic site.

The former president's home is currently a Texas landmark and because it's made of wood, it needs constant maintenance. The home is funded by donations from visitors. If the home becomes a national landmark, then grants will provide funding through the Historic Preservation Fund.

So, they're moving a little closer to the next step which is in Washington D.C.

Paul St. Hilaire, Executive Director of the Bush home and Congressman Mike Conaway will be testifying before the National Resouces Committee this week.

They're having a hearing with the land use subcommittee of the natural resources subcommittee of the Department of Interior today.

We will keep you up to date on the process.

