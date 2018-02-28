Big Spring Police: Bond set for mother, son arrested after man was found with gunshot to the head

UPDATE: We've learned that bond has been set for Brenda Valdivia and Raul Romo.

Romo has been charged with murder and his bond has been set at $250,000.

Bond for Valdivia, who has been charged with tamper/fabricating physical evident with intent to impair, has been set at $3,000.

------------------------

A mother and son are behind bars after Big Spring police found a dead man with a gunshot to the head.

Big Spring police found the body of Jaime Barboza, 47, in his bedroom on Feb. 23. We're told after collecting evidence and following leads, Barboza's girlfriend and her son were identified as the suspects.

Brenda Valdivia, 37, and Raul Romo, 20, have been arrested and booked into the Howard County Detention Center.

Police believe Valdivia and Romo were at Barboza's home when a verbal altercation happened and escalated until Romo shot Barboza in the head with a.22 caliber gun.

Valdivia then hid the gun in an abandoned residence on North Lancaster.

The investigation is ongoing and both Romo and Valdivia are pending arraignment.

