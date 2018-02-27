Midland I.S.D. held community meeting tonight to discuss ways to improve schools

Midlanders had the chance Tuesday evening to learn how the school district is moving forward with plans to improve schools.

The Midland School District said they held a community meeting and officials gave presentations on programs they’re working on to improve the district, including Lone Star Goverance.

We’re told the meeting discussed a continuous improvement model for school boards and superintendents that are focusing on one primary objective: improving student outcomes.



They also discussed board goals and explained Midland on the move.

“Midland on the Move is our opportunity within the district to take advantage of some opportunities through the Texan Education Agency to improve our district where we have more kids in high quality seats in better schools,” said Elise Kail, Chief Transformation Officer.

We’re told there is another meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. covering the same topics at Alamo Junior High Auditorium located at 3800 West Storey Avenue.

