Midland I.S.D. held community meeting tonight to discuss ways to - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland I.S.D. held community meeting tonight to discuss ways to improve schools

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midlanders had the chance Tuesday evening to learn how the school district is moving forward with plans to improve schools.

The Midland School District said they held a community meeting and officials gave presentations on programs they’re working on to improve the district, including Lone Star Goverance.

We’re told the meeting discussed a continuous improvement model for school boards and superintendents that are focusing on one primary objective: improving student outcomes.

They also discussed board goals and explained Midland on the move.

“Midland on the Move is our opportunity within the district to take advantage of some opportunities through the Texan Education Agency to improve our district where we have more kids in high quality seats in better schools,” said Elise Kail, Chief Transformation Officer.

We’re told there is another meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. covering the same topics at Alamo Junior High Auditorium located at 3800 West Storey Avenue.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland I.S.D. held community meeting tonight to discuss ways to improve schools

    Midland I.S.D. held community meeting tonight to discuss ways to improve schools

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Midlanders had the chance Tuesday evening to learn how the school district is moving forward with plans to improve schools. The Midland School District said they held a community meeting and officials gave presentations on programs they’re working on to improve the district, including Lone Star Goverance. 

    Midlanders had the chance Tuesday evening to learn how the school district is moving forward with plans to improve schools. The Midland School District said they held a community meeting and officials gave presentations on programs they’re working on to improve the district, including Lone Star Goverance. 

  • Barbra Culver Juvenile Justice Center faces uncertain future

    Barbra Culver Juvenile Justice Center faces uncertain future

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    A lot of uncertainty. A lot of concerns. The Barbra Culver Juvenile Justice Center is facing its fair share. Detention officials have heard whispers of the center's closing in the past but after one person on the juvenile board voted the center was unfit for juveniles, those whispers have gotten louder.

    A lot of uncertainty. A lot of concerns. The Barbra Culver Juvenile Justice Center is facing its fair share. Detention officials have heard whispers of the center's closing in the past but after one person on the juvenile board voted the center was unfit for juveniles, those whispers have gotten louder.

  • OPD looking for 3 suspects in connection to a theft at Odessa Target

    OPD looking for 3 suspects in connection to a theft at Odessa Target

    Target theft suspects (Source: Odessa Police Department)Target theft suspects (Source: Odessa Police Department)

    Odessa police are asking your help in locating 3 male suspects involved in a robbery at the Odessa Target store located at 3909 East 42nd Street. According to authorities, on January 23, 2018, three male suspects hide approximately $160 worth of merchandise in their backpacks and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. 

    Odessa police are asking your help in locating 3 male suspects involved in a robbery at the Odessa Target store located at 3909 East 42nd Street. According to authorities, on January 23, 2018, three male suspects hide approximately $160 worth of merchandise in their backpacks and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly