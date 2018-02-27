Midland I.S.D. held community meeting tonight to discuss ways to improve schools

Midlanders had the chance Tuesday evening to learn how the school district is moving forward with plans to improve schools. The Midland School District said they held a community meeting and officials gave presentations on programs they’re working on to improve the district, including Lone Star Goverance.
A lot of uncertainty. A lot of concerns. The Barbra Culver Juvenile Justice Center is facing its fair share. Detention officials have heard whispers of the center's closing in the past but after one person on the juvenile board voted the center was unfit for juveniles, those whispers have gotten louder.
Odessa police are asking your help in locating 3 male suspects involved in a robbery at the Odessa Target store located at 3909 East 42nd Street. According to authorities, on January 23, 2018, three male suspects hide approximately $160 worth of merchandise in their backpacks and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.
On Tuesday morning, the Midland City Council authorized a rejection of all bids for the purchase of 17 patrol cars for the Police department, and are now searching for bids to instead purchase 22 replacement cars.
Now that Midland City Council approved the new animal shelter, the plans are in the works. But who drafts the blueprint, is the talk now.
