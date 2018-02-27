OPD looking for 3 suspects in connection to a theft at Odessa Ta - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD looking for 3 suspects in connection to a theft at Odessa Target

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police are asking your help in locating 3 male suspects involved in a theft at the Odessa Target store located at 3909 East 42nd Street.

According to authorities, on January 23, 2018, three male suspects hide approximately $160 worth of merchandise in their backpacks and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.

Odessa police said anyone with information in reference to the identity of the 3 suspects shown below to contact Detective R. Celaya at (432) 335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #18-9000076.   

