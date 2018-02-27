Job fair being held Wednesday morning in Midland

If you're looking for a job, Midland Oil/Gas and Transportation is hosting a job fair.



It will begin Wednesday morning and will end at 2 p.m.



The job fair is being held at the Grand Texan Hotel and Convention Center.



You can meet with recruiters and hiring managers.



Hundreds of positions are available.



So make sure you bring an updated resume and be prepared for interviews.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.