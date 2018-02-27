City of Midland working to keep space port - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Midland working to keep space port

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland International Air & Space Port (Source: KWES) Midland International Air & Space Port (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland officials are making sure the city's space port doesn't go anywhere.

On Tuesday, the city council approved a contract with a consulting company to renew the license to maintain a space port at the Midland International Air and Space Port.

The Midland International Air & Space Port was granted its commercial space license by the Federal Aviation Administration back in 2014.

Midland's space port currently has two tenants, the Xcor Aerospace Research and Development Headquarters and Orbital Outfitters.

