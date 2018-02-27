Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs

A man pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking drugs.



Kenneth Dickerson, 56, will spend three years in prison under a plea deal.



Dickerson admitted to working with others to traffic methamphetamine in Eddy County in 2017.



Dickerson was arrested in a sting involving trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and firearms in Southeast New Mexico.



Dickerson along with 9 others were charged.



