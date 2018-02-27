Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
EDDY COUNTY, NM (KWES) -

A man pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking drugs.

Kenneth Dickerson, 56, will spend three years in prison under a plea deal.

Dickerson admitted to working with others to traffic methamphetamine in Eddy County in 2017.

Dickerson was arrested in a sting involving trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and firearms in Southeast New Mexico.

Dickerson along with 9 others were charged.

