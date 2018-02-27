Man accused of throwing hot coffee at his wife, child - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man accused of throwing hot coffee at his wife, child

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Rick Lewis (Source: Odessa Police Department) Rick Lewis (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police arrested a man, they say threw coffee on his wife and his child.

Officers were called out to a domestic disturbance last Thursday night.

When they got there, a 29-year-old woman said she and her husband, 26-year-old Rick Lewis, got into a fight inside of the car.

The woman said Lewis was angry and threw hot coffee in her face and then tried to hit her with a phone, but she blocked it.

Their 9-month old baby was in the car with them during the argument.

Police say the coffee landed on and around the child's car seat and headrest.

Lewis was arrested and charged with endangering a child and assault family violence.

  New animal shelter approved for the city of Midland

    Now that Midland City Council approved the new animal shelter, the plans are in the works. But who drafts the blueprint, is the talk now.  

  OPD looking for 3 suspects in connection to a theft at Odessa Target

    Odessa police are asking your help in locating 3 male suspects involved in a robbery at the Odessa Target store located at 3909 East 42nd Street. According to authorities, on January 23, 2018, three male suspects hide approximately $160 worth of merchandise in their backpacks and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. 

  Job fair being held Wednesday morning in Midland

    If you're looking for a job, Midland Oil/Gas and Transportation is hosting a job fair.

