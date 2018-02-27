Man accused of throwing hot coffee at his wife, child

Odessa police arrested a man, they say threw coffee on his wife and his child.



Officers were called out to a domestic disturbance last Thursday night.



When they got there, a 29-year-old woman said she and her husband, 26-year-old Rick Lewis, got into a fight inside of the car.



The woman said Lewis was angry and threw hot coffee in her face and then tried to hit her with a phone, but she blocked it.



Their 9-month old baby was in the car with them during the argument.



Police say the coffee landed on and around the child's car seat and headrest.



Lewis was arrested and charged with endangering a child and assault family violence.



