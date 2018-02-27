Midland City Council seeking bids for 22 new police vehicles

Fighting crime is getting more expensive in the Tall City.



City officials tell us the Midland Police Department is getting a few more replacement cars than usual this year due to an uptick in crashes.



On Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution to reject bids it had received for 17 new cars so they could look for bids that would provide 22 new cars.



Two weeks ago, the city council approved a search for bids to buy a driving simulator for police officers.



It's an investment they hope will provide more training for officers to avoid crashes.



