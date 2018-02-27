Midland City Council seeking bids for 22 new police vehicles

Now that Midland City Council approved the new animal shelter, the plans are in the works. But who drafts the blueprint, is the talk now.
Now that Midland City Council approved the new animal shelter, the plans are in the works. But who drafts the blueprint, is the talk now.
Odessa police are asking your help in locating 3 male suspects involved in a robbery at the Odessa Target store located at 3909 East 42nd Street. According to authorities, on January 23, 2018, three male suspects hide approximately $160 worth of merchandise in their backpacks and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.
If you're looking for a job, Midland Oil/Gas and Transportation is hosting a job fair.
Midland officials are making sure the city's space port doesn't go anywhere. On Tuesday, the city council approved a contract with a consulting company to renew the license to maintain a space port at the Midland International Air and Space Port.
A man pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking drugs. Kenneth Dickerson, 56, will spend three years in prison under a plea deal.