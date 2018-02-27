City of Presidio, TX, makes list of 'Top Ten Cities in the Middle of Nowhere'

If you thought the City of Presidio was in the middle of nowhere, your belief is now valid.



Presidio was named to the New York Times list of the "Top Ten Cities in the Middle of Nowhere."



Analysts from Oxford University collected data and studied cities, located further from metropolitan areas with a population larger than 75,000.



Presidio came in sixth on the list based on its population between 1,000 and 5,000, and the fact that residents have to travel more than three hours to get to the closest city with a larger population.



Number one on the list was Glasgow, Montana.



