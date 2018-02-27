Train-trailer accident closes part of Hwy. 80 in Midland Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Train-trailer accident closes part of Hwy. 80 in Midland Co.

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A train-trailer accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Midland County.

According to authorities, a trailer was hit by a train near the intersection of Highway 80 and South County Road 1310.

Authorities said the eastbound lane of Highway 80 is down to one lane for traffic.

We’re told the investigation continues.

