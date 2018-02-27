New animal shelter approved for the city of Midland

Now that Midland City Council approved the new animal shelter, the plans are in the works. But who drafts the blueprint, is the talk now.

"So the city today (Tuesday) went out for qualifications, for professional architectonics, and request for qualifications to hire an architect to design," said Spencer Robnett, Council Member At-Large.

The official total cost of the shelter has not been determined. But between city funds and private donations, the Midland City Council says the job can be done.

"We have identified some funds, and some private donations that are coming in. We can build a new animal shelter for our city," said J.Ross Lacy, District 4 Councilman for the City of Midland.

The official location has not been decided, but city leaders do have a plan of where to build.

"The plan right now is to put it on the existing footprint. Leave the existing location open and hopefully build behind the existing location but expand to the east," said Robnett.

With a large space for the shelter, that could mean more dogs and cats lives can be saved.

"Midland Humane Society is a huge advocacy to improve that. So we can have a first-class facility group for our animals. So we are going to take the step in the right direction," said Lacy.

