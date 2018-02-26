Midland High's Allison Stewart wins Tall City Tennis Invitational

Last weekend, Midland hosted the Tall City Tennis Invitational and Midland High senior Allison Stewart won the girls singles championship. The last three years, Allison competed in the girls doubles so this was a little out of her element, but she still brought the same mindset.

"My intensity through the matches was well. I went out there and I was like I'm not going to give these girls any points. I'm going to go and play my best and keep my intensity up. Sometimes it's hard focus through a bunch of matches, but it was good. Singles is a lot different because you're all alone on the court so at least it's nice having my mom there so she'll come talk to me or give me advice. It is different because you are not having to communicate with anyone. You're making all the decisions on your own. I like it though, I like singles. It was nice because it was our only Midland tournament so of course you always like playing a tournament in your hometown and having people come watch you. It was fun. My goal is to make it to state again like I did last year with Kate. It was so fun and I want to do it in singles this year. So that's the goal. I have to make it to Regionals first," said Stewart.



Midland High is getting ready for their next tournament this weekend in Abilene.

