Man pulled over for traffic stop, later charged with online solicitation of a minor

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Cristian Pacheco (Source: Odessa Police Department) Cristian Pacheco (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police arrested 19-year-old Christian Pacheco after pulling him over for a traffic stop.

They ran his name and found out he was wanted for online solicitation of a minor.

Police say an investigation revealed he contacted a 13-year-old girl through a social media app. Investigators say he sent sexually explicit messages to the girl and asked her for sex.

