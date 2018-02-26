One injured following weekend auto-pedestrian incident

The Odessa Police Department was called out to an auto-pedestrian crash late Sunday night.

An investigation of the incident revealed that a white 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hassan Abbas Kanani, 26, was travelling in the apartment complex parking lot. At the same time, a pedestrian identified as Diane Bois D’Arc, 63, was walking through the parking lot. While driving, Kanani’s visibility became impaired by the sun and Kanani struck D’Arc with the vehicle, according to OPD.

We’re told that D’Arc was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no citations were issued. There were no other injuries reported.

