One injured following weekend auto-pedestrian incident

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the country. That's why Medical Center Hospital wants you to know about getting a heart scan to reduce your risk of the disease.
A Midland County constable has resigned from his position following his arrest back in Dec. 2017.
Mia is a two-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd trained to find explosives.
The Odessa Police Department arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation Thursday.
The Odessa Police Department was called out to an auto-pedestrian crash late Sunday night.
