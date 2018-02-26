Multiple vehicle crash backs up traffic on I-20 near Faudree Rd.

Our crew at the scene said that a multiple vehicle crash has occurred near the intersection of south Faudree Rd. and the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

We know of at least three vehicles involved, two pickup trucks and a Volkswagen Beetle.

One person has been extracted from a pickup truck that was rear-ended.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials are on scene now.

Traffic is backed up in the area and drivers should avoid the area while officials work the scene.

