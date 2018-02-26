Odessa police arrest man in sexual assault investigation

The Odessa Police Department arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation Thursday.

Jorge Luis Hernandez, 30, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On the day of Hernandez's arrest, the victim, an 11-year-old female, reported to her teacher in a sexual education class that she had been sexually assaulted by a relative.

An investigation of the report revealed that Hernandez had sexually assaulted the victim several times when she was in first grade through third grade.

Following the investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for, charged and arrested Hernandez.

