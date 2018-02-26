Odessa police ask for help locating 4 fugitives - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police ask for help locating 4 fugitives

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is searching for four fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants.

The fugitives are Bob Edwards Ramirez, 43, with 13 warrants, Carlos Holguin, 36, with 10 warrants, Carolina Ramos, 41, with seven warrants, and Kelly Ivan Resendes, 26, with seven warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-TIPS or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

