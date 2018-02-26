Odessa woman, 13-year-old girl killed in Ward Co. rollover accident

An Odessa woman and a 13-year-old girl from Pyote were killed in a weekend rollover crash in Ward County.

The accident happened Sunday night on FM 1927, seven miles south of Pyote.

DPS Troopers tell us a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on FM 1927 and was approaching a curve.

That's when, according to officials, the vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

The driver of the vehicle, Holly L. Brown, 34, of Odessa, and a passenger in the vehicle, Kylee L. Bullock, 13, of Pyote were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said both Brown and Bullock were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

