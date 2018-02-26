Fort Stockton Police Department conducting active shooter training at high school

Fort Stockton Police Department conducting active shooter traini - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

The Fort Stockton Police Department will be conducting an active shooter training on Monday night.

The training will be held at Fort Stockton High School.

Police are advising residents that there will be no need for concern as there will be emergency personnel and vehicles present.

