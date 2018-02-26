Midland Co. constable resigns following arrest, charges

A Midland County constable has resigned from his position following his arrest back in Dec. 2017.

His resignation became effective Friday and was officially accepted at the Midland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Officer Woodruff from the Midland Police Department was temporarily appointed at the meeting. We're told he will be officially appointed on Thursday at a special Commissioners Court.

Rowland was charged with criminal mischief and tampering with government records.

