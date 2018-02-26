Midland Co. constable resigns following arrest, charges

The Fort Stockton Police Department will be conducting an active shooter training on Monday night. The training will be held at Fort Stockton High School.
The investigation into a deadly crash on Sunday continues in Midland.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help with an aggravated robbery investigation.
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the school bomb threat that happened last Wednesday at Levelland Intermediate School.
