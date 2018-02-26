Crews working structure fire in Midland Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crews working structure fire in Midland Co.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department and Odessa Fire Rescue teams responded to a fire in Midland County. 

The fire was reported in the area of South County Rd. 1305 and Highway 80. It's believed to have started in a pump house and worked it's way north of a shed.  

No injuries were reported. The Midland Fire Department will continue the investigation. 

