Teenager killed in Garden City Hwy crash

The investigation into a deadly crash on Sunday continues in Midland.

EMS was called out to a two-vehicle crash on Garden City Highway near I-20 just before 9 p.m.

The initial investigation has revealed a white tractor-trailer was headed westbound on Garden City Highway and came to a stop at a red light when a man traveling behind in a Toyota Tundra collided with it.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Braydon Terrazas, 19. Unfortunately, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was declared deceased on the scene.

We're told speed appears to be a contributing factor in the accident.

