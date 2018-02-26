OPD: Teenagers robbed at gunpoint, possibly an AR-15 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD: Teenagers robbed at gunpoint, possibly an AR-15

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help with an aggravated robbery investigation. 

On Feb. 24 police were called out to 4101 East 42nd Street in reference to a robbery just before 10:30 p.m. 

When officers arrived at the Genghis Grill, they contacted to 17-year-old women who told them they had been robbed at gunpoint. The women were talking in the parking lot when a white sedan pulled up next to them and the driver demanded their money while pointing what appeared to be an AR - 15 rifle, the women told police. 

The suspect fled the scene with the victims' cash and checks. He was last seen traveling northbound on Tanglewood. 

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately 5'9" and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 - TIPS. 

