OPD: Teenagers robbed at gunpoint, possibly an AR-15

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help with an aggravated robbery investigation.

On Feb. 24 police were called out to 4101 East 42nd Street in reference to a robbery just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Genghis Grill, they contacted to 17-year-old women who told them they had been robbed at gunpoint. The women were talking in the parking lot when a white sedan pulled up next to them and the driver demanded their money while pointing what appeared to be an AR - 15 rifle, the women told police.

The suspect fled the scene with the victims' cash and checks. He was last seen traveling northbound on Tanglewood.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately 5'9" and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 - TIPS.

