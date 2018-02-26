Crews on scene of Odessa house fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crews on scene of Odessa house fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
House fire on 57th and Kermit Ave. (Source: KWES) House fire on 57th and Kermit Ave. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A storage building is a total loss after crews were called out to a residential fire in the area of 57th Street and Kermit Avenue. 

We're told crews were called out at 6:45 a.m. and were able to contain the fire to just a storage unit. 

The home was not damaged and no one was injured. 

The case of the fire is still under investigation 

