Cardiac CT scans detect your risk of heart disease

Fire crews are fighting a house fire in the area of 57th and Kermit Ave.
Midland police have been called out to a rollover on Holiday Hill Rd. and Briarwood Ave.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads. The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the country. This is why to fight the disease, Medical Center Hospital wants you to know about getting a heart scan.
