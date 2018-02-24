Early voting is still available for primary elections - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Early voting is still available for primary elections

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KWES) -

You still have time to get your vote in early for the primary elections.
Polls close at 7 p.m. this Saturday evening. But, they will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting runs through March 2. Election day is March 6.
You can stop by any of the voting locations below to case your ballot.

Midland

Elections Office - County Annex Building 

  • 2110 North A Street 

Centennial Library

  • 2503 W. Loop 250 N 

Cogdell Learning Center 

  • 211 W. Florida Avenue 

Fellowship Community Church 

  • 5206 N. Midland Dr. 

Manor Park 

  • 5212 Sinclair Avenue 

Odessa 

Ector County Courthouse Annex 

  • 1010 E. 8th Street 

MCH Primary Care 

  • 6030 W. University 

Westlake Hardware Store 

  • 4652 East University 

Odessa College Sports Center 

  • 201 W. University 

Primary Health Center 

  • 840 W. Clements 
Powered by Frankly