Early voting is still available for primary elections

You still have time to get your vote in early for the primary elections.

Polls close at 7 p.m. this Saturday evening. But, they will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting runs through March 2. Election day is March 6.

You can stop by any of the voting locations below to case your ballot.

Midland

Elections Office - County Annex Building

2110 North A Street

Centennial Library

2503 W. Loop 250 N

Cogdell Learning Center

211 W. Florida Avenue

Fellowship Community Church

5206 N. Midland Dr.

Manor Park

5212 Sinclair Avenue

Odessa

Ector County Courthouse Annex

1010 E. 8th Street

MCH Primary Care

6030 W. University

Westlake Hardware Store

4652 East University

Odessa College Sports Center

201 W. University

Primary Health Center