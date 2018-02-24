Odessa presents it's first Ted Talk

The first Ted-X Talk in Odessa was Saturday, Feb. 24.

The theme of the talks was Moonshot Madness.

Some of the speakers included the President of the Sewell Family of Companies Collin Sewell, the President of Odessa College Gregory Williams, and Ector County Independent School District's Executive Director of Athletics Todd Vesely.

For those who don't know what a Ted Talk is, it’s typically known for showcasing speakers who present great, well-formed ideas in under 18-minutes.

