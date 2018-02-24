Odessa presents it's first Ted Talk

The first Ted-X Talk in Odessa was Saturday, Feb. 24. The theme of the talks was Moonshot Madness.
You still have time to get your vote in early for the primary elections. Polls close at 7 p.m. this Saturday evening. But, they will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If you've driven down Highway 80, you may have noticed a lot of work and dust. Crews are out plowing up the ground in ditches along the highway.
The Midland Fire Department is responding to a grass fire in Martin County. We’re told that the fire is off the west bound lanes on Interstate 20 near mile marker 150.
You've probably run into traffic delays on Highway 80. The Texas Department of Transportation says it because of routine maintenance on the road.
