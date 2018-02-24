Highway 80 gets routine maintenance in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Highway 80 gets routine maintenance in Midland

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

If you've driven down Highway 80, you may have noticed a lot of work and dust.

Crews are out plowing up the ground in ditches along the highway. We're told this is part of routine maintenance.

They will be out there into next week in the Midland area.

