Midland fire responds to grass fire off of I-20

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
MARTIN COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department is responding to a grass fire in Martin County.

We’re told that the fire is off the west bound lanes on Interstate 20 near mile marker 150.

There have been no lane closures as of yet.

A Midland Fire Department unit is on scene.

We'll be sure to update you as soon as we get new information.

