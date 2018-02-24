Midland fire responds to grass fire off of I-20

The Midland Fire Department is responding to a grass fire in Martin County. We’re told that the fire is off the west bound lanes on Interstate 20 near mile marker 150.
Midland police have been called out to a rollover on Holiday Hill Rd. and Briarwood Ave.
Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads. The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
