Midland police respond to rollover with injuries - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police respond to rollover with injuries

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police have been called out to a rollover on Holiday Hill Rd. and Briarwood Ave.

We're told that there were injuries and at least one individual has been transported to the hospital.

Police units are still responding.

We'll be sure to update you as soon as we get new information.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly