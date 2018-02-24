Midland police respond to rollover with injuries

Midland police have been called out to a rollover on Holiday Hill Rd. and Briarwood Ave.
Midland police have been called out to a rollover on Holiday Hill Rd. and Briarwood Ave.
Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads. The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads. The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
Judge David Cobos implemented Crime Stoppers in Midland County almost 35 years ago. Over the past few weeks, the program has helped find guns at Midland I.S.D. campuses before it was too late.
Judge David Cobos implemented Crime Stoppers in Midland County almost 35 years ago. Over the past few weeks, the program has helped find guns at Midland I.S.D. campuses before it was too late.