Basketball Playoff games Friday night

Basketball Playoff games Friday night

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Boys Basketball Area Round:

6A

OHS 56 - Arlington Martin 65

Permian 50 - Keller Central 32

4 A

Seminole 48 – Clint 45

Brownfield 53 – Monahans 58

3A

Crane 61 – Littlefield 44

Alpine 38 – Shallowater 72

2A

Forsan 59 -Anthony 49

McCamey 62 - Hawley 54

1A

Buena Vista - Sands

Grady vs. Sierra Blanca

Garden City 28 - Eula 46

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Garden City 39 – Hermleigh 40

Denver City 44 - Glen Rose 33

TAPPS 3A Regional Playoff

Midland Classical 65 - Irving Highlands 20

