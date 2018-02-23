Two Ector County I.S.D. schools win 'Battle of the Bluebonnets' - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two Ector County I.S.D. schools win 'Battle of the Bluebonnets'

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo from the event. (Source: Gonzalcr39/Twitter) Photo from the event. (Source: Gonzalcr39/Twitter)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

There was a battle between 25 Ector County I.S.D. schools for the "Battle of the Bluebonnets."

There are two winners this year. Cavazos Elementary and Hays Elementary are co-champs.

Each year, 20 books are chosen as the Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List by the TBA committee.

The education foundation provides a set to each school that participates.

Five to six students are chosen as the school's team.

Teams will then face-off against each other in a quiz show-type contest to see who can get the most questions correct.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly