Two Ector County I.S.D. schools win 'Battle of the Bluebonnets'

There was a battle between 25 Ector County I.S.D. schools for the "Battle of the Bluebonnets."



There are two winners this year. Cavazos Elementary and Hays Elementary are co-champs.



Each year, 20 books are chosen as the Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List by the TBA committee.



The education foundation provides a set to each school that participates.



Five to six students are chosen as the school's team.



Teams will then face-off against each other in a quiz show-type contest to see who can get the most questions correct.



