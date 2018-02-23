Road work to continue on Business 20 through next week

You've probably run into traffic delays on Business 20.



The Texas Department of Transportation says it because of routine maintenance on the road.



Crews are doing ditch work in between the east and westbound lanes.



TxDOT says its routine flood work for the road.



The recent work has caused lane closures.



We're told crews will be out there into next week, so drivers can expect more delays.



