Odessa College employees receive special award - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College employees receive special award

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Odessa College Campus (Courtesy: Odessa College) Odessa College Campus (Courtesy: Odessa College)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

On Friday, Odessa College employees received the "Achieving the Dream Leah Meyer Austin Award," along with $25,000 check.

The award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated outstanding progress in designing a student focused culture and aligning institutional strategies to promote student success.

Odessa College says they nearly doubled their three-year graduation rate and increased graduation rates for Hispanic students, closing the equity gap.

They also began a program called the drop rate improvement program to help students and reduced the length of each semester.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly