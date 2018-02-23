Odessa College employees receive special award

On Friday, Odessa College employees received the "Achieving the Dream Leah Meyer Austin Award," along with $25,000 check.



The award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated outstanding progress in designing a student focused culture and aligning institutional strategies to promote student success.



Odessa College says they nearly doubled their three-year graduation rate and increased graduation rates for Hispanic students, closing the equity gap.



They also began a program called the drop rate improvement program to help students and reduced the length of each semester.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.