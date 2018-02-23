Application deadline today to participate in 2018 Odessa Citizen's Fire Academy

Do you have what it takes to protect the community of Odessa? Now is your chance to find out.



Odessans now have the opportunity to participate in the 2018 Citizen's Fire Academy.



The academy gives citizens knowledge of the fire service, including how to use portable fire extinguishers and learn the functions in fire prevention.



The 10-week program meets every Tuesday between 7 and 9:30 p.m.



The deadline to apply is Feb. 23.



For more information about the program, call (432) 257-0521 or click here to apply.



