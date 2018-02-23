Midland High Orchestra hosting rummage sale Saturday morning

The Midland High School Orchestra Team is having a rummage sale on Saturday morning.



They're raising money for new music stands and uniform bags.



The sale will be taking place Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m. and no early birds.



It lasts until noon.



This all takes place at the M.H.S. small gym, located at 906 W. Illinois Ave.



