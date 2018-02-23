Midland High Orchestra hosting rummage sale Saturday morning - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland High Orchestra hosting rummage sale Saturday morning

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland High School Orchestra Team is having a rummage sale on Saturday morning.

They're raising money for new music stands and uniform bags.

The sale will be taking place Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m. and no early birds.

It lasts until noon.

This all takes place at the M.H.S. small gym, located at 906 W. Illinois Ave.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly