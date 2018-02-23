4 students pepper sprayed by E.C.I.S.D. campus officer at Bowie Middle School

Four students were pepper sprayed by a Ector County I.S.D. campus officer on Friday.

We're told the incident took place during lunch and involved four sixth grade boys at Bowie Middle School.

School administrators said a fight started in the cafeteria and a crowd of students surrounded the boys and wouldn't move so the officer could break up the fight.

That's when, according to school officials, the officer had to pepper spray over the group to get them to break up the fight.

School officials said, "this is not a step our officers want to take but in incidents like this, it becomes necessary to break up the fight and ensure everyone's safety."

