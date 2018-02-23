4 students pepper sprayed by E.C.I.S.D. campus officer at Bowie Middle School

A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
Judge David Cobos implemented Crime Stoppers in Midland County almost 35 years ago. Over the past few weeks, the program has helped find guns at Midland I.S.D. campuses before it was too late.
There was a battle between 25 Ector County I.S.D. schools for the "Battle of the Bluebonnets." There are two winners this year. Cavazos Elementary and Hays Elementary are co-champs.
You've probably run into traffic delays on Highway 80. The Texas Department of Transportation says it because of routine maintenance on the road.
On Friday, Odessa College employees received the "Achieving the Dream Leah Meyer Austin Award," along with $25,000 check.
