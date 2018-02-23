Monahans-Wickett-Pyote I.S.D. unanimously approves new Head Foot - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote I.S.D. unanimously approves new Head Football Coach, Athletic Director

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
MONAHANS, TX (KWES) -

The Monahans-Wickett-Pyote I.S.D. has unanimously approved a new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.

On Monday, Mel Maxfield was named the new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.

Maxfield started coaching in 1987 at Forney High School then coached at Burleson High School for 8 years. Maxfield then took over as Head Football Coach/Athletic Director at Amarillo High School from 2010-2017. His career record is 239-114-1. 

