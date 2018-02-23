Monahans to name new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director

A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
The Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD will hold a special board meeting on Monday, February 26 to consider Mel Maxfield as new Athletic Director/ Head Football Coach.
A Midland Lee High School student has been arrested after taking a weapon to the campus on Thursday morning.
It's been three months since the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs that killed 26 people. Since then, one church security organization received a high demand for church response training all over the world, even here in the Basin.
