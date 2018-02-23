Monahans to name new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Monahans to name new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
MONAHANS, TX (KWES) -

The Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD will hold a special board meeting on Monday, February 26 to consider Mel Maxfield as new Athletic Director/ Head Football Coach.

Maxfield started coaching in 1987 at Forney High School then coached at Burleson High School for 8 years. Maxfield then took over as Head Football Coach/Athletic Director at Amarillo High School from 2010-2017. His career record is 239-114-1. 

