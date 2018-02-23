Residents attend 'State of Downtown Odessa' address

The Bronchos are advancing to the Area Round after beating El Paso Montwood by five for a Bi-District title. This is only Coach Morris' first year on the job and that was Odessa High's first playoff win since 2006.
The Permian Panthers not only went home as Bi-District Champs on Tuesday but extended their winning streak to 21 games after beating El Paso Coronado.
If you weren't sick this flu season, you probably know someone who was sick. There are some guidelines to follow if you are thinking about not going to work.
It was a full house Thursday night at the "State of Downtown Odessa" address. People from the community and outsiders came out to hear where the city currently is and where it's going.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
