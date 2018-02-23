Residents attend 'State of Downtown Odessa' address - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Residents attend 'State of Downtown Odessa' address

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

It was a full house Thursday night at the "State of Downtown Odessa" address.

People from the community and outsiders came out to hear where the city currently is and where it's going.

The address also gave an opportunity for business owners to pitch their business plans to city leaders.

"You've seen buildings going down, lots of people calling in talking about things they want to do. Local people talking about businesses that they want to put it. There are people who are not local talking about businesses they want to put in. It's not something we're going to see overnight. It's going to be seen in the future," said Lawanna Lambert, Executive Director of Downtown Inc.

