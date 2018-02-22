Odessa Boys Basketball advance after first playoff win since 2006

The Bronchos are advancing to the Area Round after beating El Paso Montwood by five for a Bi-District title. This is only Coach Morris' first year on the job and that was Odessa High's first playoff win since 2006. Under Coach Morris the team has adopted a sort of motto, West Texas takeover and one more win would be yet another step in putting OHS basketball on the map.

"It really was a close game, but coach told us to stay in it mentally. We got stops and we got buckets and got the win," said Miguel Fonseca.

"Coach Dees and I talked about it. It's tough to win in those situations when you've never been in those situations before. So, it was a learning moment and a growth opportunity for the us and I think the boys are better because of it," said Jance Morris.

"Obviously, we haven't won since 2006 and it's a great feeling. For us seniors, that's a great thing because we haven't been to playoffs since my sophomore year so that was two years ago and just being able to win is a great feeling," said Fonseca.

"It was amazing. Everyone was congratulating us and saying, "How's it going, how are you feeling.' It feels good," said Memo Anaya.

"It feels good and the boys are really excited, and the coaching staff is excited. You can just tell the hard work that they've put in so I'm proud of them," said Morris.

"When Coach Morris got here, he was telling us West Texas takeover this, West Texas takeover that," said Fonseca.

"It's been more to a goal for us to takeover and to try and make a statement for us as a team as an Odessa, Odessa High. To make us not just another school but to make us big," said Anaya.

"Another playoff win would mean a lot to us especially the seniors," said Fonseca.

"Another gold ball, just prolonging our season for another game, which is what we're trying to do," said Morris.

Odessa High will face Arlington Martin Friday night at Abilene High at 7:30 p.m.

