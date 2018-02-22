Permian Boys Basketball looks to keep rolling in Area Round

The Permian Panthers not only went home as Bi-District Champs on Tuesday, but extended their winning streak to 21 games after beating El Paso Coronado. Senior Javorian Miller and Coach Tim Thomas felt good about earning Bi-District Champs and moving on in post-season play.

"It was my first playoff game here at Permian. I was battling some injuries my sophomore and junior year. It was great to get the win. We just want to come out with the same intensity, fired up and ready to play. We've been talking about their personnel and going over them. They've got some good guards so we're just trying to watch some film and see what we can do to stop them. It's nothing surprising to us. We love to compete and we're just trying to make that next step and win the next game and keep it rolling," said Miller.

"We're big on us. We want to take care of us and make sure we play our brand of basketball. You want to play defense, team basketball, we hustle, want to communicate with each other, love each other, and just play for the Mojo. This is my third year here and the kids we've been together for three years now. I think the kids know the expectations and they know each other. We know each other on the court, off the court. The kids have a bond. They all grew up together and they're just a great group of guys. The school, in the past, hasn't fared very well against metroplex type teams. But this year, we played, I think, eight teams in metroplex and we're 6-2. Against teams from the Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth area. I think the community is proud to see the kids get out and hustle and play hard and play with class. They show a lot of grit and character. I think Odessa is much like that. Odessa has a lot of grit and a lot of character and pride. I think that's what the community will get out of it," said Thomas.

The Panthers have not advanced past the area round since 1998, so they are hoping to change that Friday night as the take on Keller Central at Abilene Cooper at 7:30 p.m.

