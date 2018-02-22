Restaurant Report: Low performers in Midland and Odessa

It was a busy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin the last few days of January. There were several places with perfect scores in Midland and Odessa for the week of January 29 through February 2. However, each city did have one low performer.



7-Eleven at 2700 N. Grandview Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Taquitos/corn dogs not hot enough

- No thermometer to temp the food

- Rollers not hot enough

- Several out-of-date products

- No date marking on some products

- No paper towel dispenser at fountain drink sink

- Coffee fill and chill dispenser very dirty

- No paper towels in men’s restroom



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 19 points from 7-Eleven.



Spike’s Corner at 3006 Garden City Hwy. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Burrito’s not kept hot enough

- No thermometer in reach-in warmer for burritos

- Some food not dated/labeled

- No thermometers in coolers/freezers

- Microwave oven was dirty

- Uncovered trays of spice jars/food in freezer

- Walls were dirty with holes



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 17 points from Spike’s Corner.



As we mentioned, there were several places across the Permian Basin that did have perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- LZ’s Jerky Shack (4760 W. University Blvd.)

- La Bodega Bar (1024 E. 7th St.)

- Basin Bayou Crawfish (3876 E. Morning Glory Rd.)

- Burrito Me (5901 N. Golder Ave.)

- El Tio Chapo (1101 N. Kelly Ave.)

- La Toreada (1021 S. Grant Ave.)

- Sonic Drive-In (7725 W. University Blvd.)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- TCBY Treats (5115 W. Wadley Ave.)



