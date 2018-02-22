Midland I.S.D. School Board hosting 2 community meetings next week

Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Jaquetta Harris took her daughter out of school for safety reasons after reports of another gun was found on a Midland I.S.D. campus.
Recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, might see half of their food stamps replaced. Last week, the Trump administration proposed to have part of SNAP benefits come in the form of food packages.
The Midland Independent School District school board is hosting two community meetings next week. The first meeting will update the public on the district's academic progress.
The George W. Bush Childhood Home could soon become a historic site. Former First Lady Laura Bush and Congressman Mike Conaway set the project in motion seven years ago for Bush's childhood home to be a part of the National Park Service.
