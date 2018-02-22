Midland I.S.D. School Board hosting 2 community meetings next week

The Midland Independent School District school board is hosting two community meetings next week.



The first meeting will update the public on the district's academic progress.



It will be held next Tuesday at San Jacinto Junior High at 5:30 p.m.



During the second meeting, the district will go over 'Midland on the Move,' starting at 5:30 p.m. at Alamo Junior High.



