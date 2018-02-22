Midland Lee High School parent: 'Something needs to be done'

Parts of voicemail from Lee principal, Stan VanHoozer, along with a call from her daughter was enough for Jaquetta Harris.

“I’m on my way. I’m on my way,” said Harris.

Harris took her daughter out of school after another student was found with a gun.

“Not only am I scared for her, I’m scared for her friends. I’m scared for everybody at this school,” said Harris.

No lockdown was put in place. It’s the second gun scare at a Midland I.S.D. campus in recent weeks. Harris just wants answers from the district.

“I just want them to look at my baby’s face, she’s terrified. She’s a good student, she makes good grades. For me to have to come pull her out and miss some of her classes, something needs to be done,” said Harris.

Harris talked about metal detectors at schools. No one has the answer yet but Harris thinks now is the time for more parents to voice their opinion.

“Let’s step up. Step up. Speak up,” said Harris.

District officials believe the student who brought the gun wasn’t going to harm others. According to jail records, that student is facing charges. Bond has not been set.

