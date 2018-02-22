OPD SWAT team conducting training in Odessa neighborhood

Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Odessa Police Department is alerting residents about training that is taking place in one neighborhood. We're told the SWAT team will be conducting training beginning at 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hanover Dr.
The Odessa Police Department is alerting residents about training that is taking place in one neighborhood. We're told the SWAT team will be conducting training beginning at 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hanover Dr.
Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads. The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads. The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
The Odessa Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam. We're told police have received reports that the scam involves a phone call from a "local police department."
The Odessa Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam. We're told police have received reports that the scam involves a phone call from a "local police department."