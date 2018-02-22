OPD SWAT team conducting training in Odessa neighborhood - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is alerting residents about training that is taking place in one neighborhood.

We're told the SWAT team will be conducting training beginning at 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hanover Dr.

Residents are being advised that there is no reason for alarm.

